Blinken Urges Israel And Palestinians To 'protect Civilians' And Children

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Israel and Palestinians to "protect civilians, especially children", reiterating that Israel "has an extra burden" to do so.

"We'll continue to conduct intensive diplomacy to bring this current cycle of violence to an end" and "we are ready to lend support, if the parties seek a ceasefire", Blinken told a press conference in Copenhagen.

