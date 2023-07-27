Blinken: US aid to embattled Niger depends on 'democratic governance'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :American economic aid to Niger is contingent on the troubled Sahel nation maintaining "democratic governance," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday as soldiers claimed they were overthrowing the country's government.

Blinken said he spoke with Niger's embattled President Mohamed Bazoum, who apparently has been detained in a coup attempt, and conveyed "the unwavering support of the United States" for Bazoum and the country's democracy.

"Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights," the State Department said in a readout of the call.