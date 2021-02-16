UrduPoint.com
Blinken Vows To 'hold Accountable Those Responsible' For Arbil Attack

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an investigation into a rocket attack on an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region and promised to "hold accountable those responsible.""We are outraged by today's rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," he said in a statement.

"I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible."

