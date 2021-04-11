UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Warns 'increasingly Aggressive' China Over Taiwan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

Blinken warns 'increasingly aggressive' China over Taiwan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned an "increasingly aggressive" China not to attempt to change the status quo around Taiwan, saying to do so would be a "serious mistake." "What we've seen, and what is of real concern to us, is increasingly aggressive actions by the government in Beijing directed at Taiwan, raising tensions in the (Taiwan) Straits," Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press." He added that the US has a long-standing commitment to Taiwan "to make sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself, and to make sure that we're sustaining peace and security in the Western Pacific.

" Blinken would not be drawn on whether the US would respond militarily to any Chinese action involving Taiwan.

But he added: "All I can tell you is it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force."The United States has been concerned for some time about the buildup of Chinese forces in the region, including aggressive actions in the region's oceans and military overflights in skies near Taiwan.

Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, is considered by Beijing a territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

Related Topics

China Democracy Beijing United States Turkish Lira Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

1 hour ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.