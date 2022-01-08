Blinken warns Kazakhstan that Russians may stay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Friday that Kazakhstan will find it difficult to lower Russian influence after inviting in troops to quell unrest.

"I think one lesson in recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Blinken told reporters.