Blinken warns Russia of risk of 'confrontation,' ahead of Ukraine talks

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Russia had to choose between dialogue and confrontation, ahead of talks in Geneva on soaring tensions over Ukraine.

"There's a path of dialogue and diplomacy to try to resolve some of these differences and avoid a confrontation," Blinken told CNN's 'State of the Union' show.

"The other path is confrontation and massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression on Ukraine. We are about to test the proposition about which path President (Vladimir) Putin is prepared to take."