'Blockading states' will face justice after ICJ aviation ruling: Qatar

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Qatar on Tuesday welcomed a ruling by the International Court of Justice that backed Doha in an aviation dispute with neighbouring states, saying the blockading countries will face justice for violating international rules.

"We welcome today's decision by the ICJ that will see the blockading states finally face justice for violating international aviation rules," Qatar Minister of Transport and Communications, Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti, said in a statement.