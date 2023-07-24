Blood and fears: The military medics of Bakhmut

Near Bakhmut, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The armoured evacuation vehicle screeched to a halt to the sound of artillery fire and unloaded a group of reconnaissance soldiers whose mission went bad in Bakhmut.

Some lost their balance stumbling over the doorstep of a shelled-out building posing as the closest field hospital to the flaming front.

Their worn uniforms were torn open to expose wounds or help the dirt-covered men breathe. A few leaned against their rifles or slid to the ground with their backs against the wall.

None said how many friends they had just lost on the killing fields of Ukraine's brutal battle in Bakhmut.

Their unit was probing the Russian defences when it was detected and exposed. Enemy tanks opened fire at point-blank range.

The concussed soldiers waved their arms and swore while reliving the ensuing chaos as they waited for their medical assessment tests.