Blood Of Kashmiris Being Spilled Over With Impunity Merits Urgent Attention: JKNF

Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 15 (APP):Jammu Kashmir National Front while expressing serious concern over the loss of precious lives and property due to the unprovoked shelling in Neelum Valley, has said the blood of innocent Kashmiris being spilled over with impunity on both sides of line control (LoC) by Indian forces merits an urgent and direct intervention of international community.

The JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehmman, in a statement issued on Saturday, said, "The killing Kashmiri people and demolishing their properties have become a new norm for the Indian troops". The atrocities inflicted upon the people of Kashmir by Indian forces, he said, have reached to such a dangerous level where UN intervention has become inevitable".

Expressing his sympathies with the bereaved families of the Neelum valley, he said, "Unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling by the Indian troops has adversely affected the lives and livelihood of thousands of Kashmiri families settled in villages and hamlets adjacent to the LoC". "A perpetual and pervasive threat of aggression and oppression from the Indian forces has caused displacement of thousands of people over the past several years", the spokesman said adding that the naked aggression on one hand had resulted in the death of hundreds of innocent people on the LoC while on the other it has rendered thousands of people not only homeless but jobless too.

"Besides impacting the other aspects of their socio-cultural life, this silent war going in the region has adversely affected the local economy", he added.

Referring to the dire political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir he said, "The plight of Kashmiris have immensely exacerbated after the entire Kashmir valley and its surrounding districts were put under crippling lockdown, and communication blockade after August 5, 2019".

Terming the unresolved Kashmir dispute as a major cause of tension and turmoil in the region the spokesman called upon the international community, NGOs, human rights defenders to raise their voices against Indian aggression and influence upon the government of India to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions calling for a referendum in the region.

APP / AHR.

