UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Supply In China Remains Stable

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Blood supply in China remains stable

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Blood supply in China remains stable and basically meets nationwide in-clinic demand, with inventory above the security line, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said Monday.

Since the beginning of the vaccination against COVID-19, the NHC has strengthened the monitoring and coordination of blood supply, and put in place a system of monitoring and reporting on a daily basis, said Chang Jile, head of the disease prevention and control bureau under the NHC.

Based on scientific studies by medical experts, the NHC has introduced a waiting period for blood donors between vaccination and blood donation, Chang said.To ensure safety, China is conducting nucleic acid test on all in-clinic blood supply, said Chang.

Related Topics

China All Blood

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

11 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

45 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

53 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

56 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

58 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.