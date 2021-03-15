BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Blood supply in China remains stable and basically meets nationwide in-clinic demand, with inventory above the security line, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said Monday.

Since the beginning of the vaccination against COVID-19, the NHC has strengthened the monitoring and coordination of blood supply, and put in place a system of monitoring and reporting on a daily basis, said Chang Jile, head of the disease prevention and control bureau under the NHC.

Based on scientific studies by medical experts, the NHC has introduced a waiting period for blood donors between vaccination and blood donation, Chang said.To ensure safety, China is conducting nucleic acid test on all in-clinic blood supply, said Chang.