UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bloodied Fury Survives Severe Cut To Outpoint Sweden's Wallin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

Bloodied Fury survives severe cut to outpoint Sweden's Wallin

Los Angeles, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Undefeated British heavyweight Tyson Fury shook off a left hook to the temple that left him bloodied and bruised before battling to a unanimous points win over Sweden's Otto Wallin Saturday.

Fury had to dig deep after the bone-rattling third-round punch from heavy underdog Wallin sliced open a deep gash over his right eye in Las Vegas.

The shot left Fury half-blind for the remainder of the 12-round non-title bout as blood flowed freely down the right side of his face.

But the self-styled "Gypsy King" powered back in a battle of attrition and eventually seized control in the ninth round.

"I got caught early on which changed the fight completely," Fury said. "For the majority of fight I couldn't see." Fury, who was taken to hospital for repairs, won 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110 on the three judges' scorecards.

Because the cut was from a punch, and not an accidental clash of heads, Wallin would have won by TKO had the injury caused officials to stop the contest.

Fury was hoping for a dominant performance against the unheralded Swede to stoke excitement for his lucrative money-spinning rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder which he claims is scheduled for February.

- 'Deontay I want you next, bum' - Fury climbed off the canvas after a 12th round knockdown by Wilder in December only for judges to score a draw in a pulsating title fight that many observers thought the Englishman had won.

He called out Wilder after the fight saying, "Deontay I want you next, bum." Before Saturday's fight the 31-year-old Fury insisted he wasn't looking past the 30/1 underdog Wallin, who entered the ring with a perfect 20-0 record.

An over-the-top, five-minute ring walk sporting a sombrero and accompanied by a Mariachi band had some wondering if Fury was more concerned with boosting his Mexican fan on their independence day base than beating Wallin.

But as he had against Wilder in December, the unbeaten 6ft 9in Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) showed he can deal with adversity in the ring.

"It is all heart and determination," he said. "If I can keep going then I will keep going." The 28-year-old southpaw Wallin angered Fury at the end of the sixth round by reaching over the referee with his glove to try and rip open the cut even more.

The fight had been briefly halted in the middle of that round so the ring doctor could inspect Fury's cut. "I can see," Fury insisted when asked if the blood was affecting him.

By the final round both boxers were out of gas. Wallin connected with a final flurry and for a few fleeting moments it looked like the heavyweight division might have its second huge upset of a fancied British fighter in three months.

In June, Mexico's Andy Ruiz knocked out the previously unbeaten Englishman Anthony Joshua in the seventh round in New York to win three of the four major heavyweight belts in one of the sport's biggest shocks.

Related Topics

Doctor Stoke Las Vegas Independence Temple New York Sweden Mexico Turkish Lira February June December Gas All From Blood

Recent Stories

ERC continues aid efforts in Hadramaut, Yemen

55 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo projects energise economic activit ..

3 hours ago

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

11 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.