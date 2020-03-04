UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bloomberg Says He's 'in It To Win It,' Not Dropping Out

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Bloomberg says he's 'in it to win it,' not dropping out

Miami, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Billionaire Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday that he does not plan to drop out of the Democratic presidential race to clear a path to the nomination for fellow moderate Joe Biden.

"Have you asked Joe whether he's going to drop out?" the former New York mayor shot back at a reporter who asked if he would quit the race if he performs poorly in the Super Tuesday primaries.

"Joe's taking votes away from me," Bloomberg added of the former vice president who received endorsements on Monday from several moderate former rivals for the spot on the Democratic ticket in November against Republican Donald Trump.

"I have no intention of dropping out," Bloomberg told reporters in Florida, which holds its presidential Primary on March 17. "We're in it to win it.

" Democrats in 14 states were going to the polls on Tuesday in what is shaping up to become a head-to-head contest between Biden and leftist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Bloomberg, despite spending hundreds of millions of Dollars of his own money on advertising in the Super Tuesday states, acknowledged that he was unlikely to win any states outright.

"I have no expectations for today," he said. "But we will have a decent number of delegates."Bloomberg said his only possibility of winning the Democratic nomination may be a contested convention where no single candidate arrives with the majority of delegates needed to win the nomination on the first ballot.

"I don't think I can win any other way," he said. "But a contested convention is a democratic process."

Related Topics

Trump New York Florida Money March May November Democrats From Race Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

1 hour ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

14 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

15 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

15 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Iran Close to Passing Critical P ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.