Blow for British PM Johnson after by-election defeat

LLANELWEDD, United Kingdom, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Britain's Boris Johnson lost his first major test as prime minister on Friday when his candidate lost to a pro-EU rival in a by-election that could narrow his parliamentary majority to one.

Official results showed the European-supporting Liberal Democrats' candidate Jane Dodd defeating Chris Davies from Johnson's ruling Conservative party by 13,826 to 12,401 votes.