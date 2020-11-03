UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blow For PSG As Injured Mbappe To Miss Leipzig Clash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Blow for PSG as injured Mbappe to miss Leipzig clash

Leipzig, Germany, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday that Kylian Mbappe has suffered a hamstring injury and will miss their Champions League game at RB Leipzig.

The French World Cup -winning forward's last-minute defection is a significant blow for PSG with Neymar and Mauro Icardi already ruled out of Wednesday's game in Germany.

Thomas Tuchel's side take on Leipzig playing catch-up in Group H after losing to Manchester United in their opening game.

Mbappe scored a penalty in the league win over Nantes on Saturday before being withdrawn and heading straight down the tunnel clutching his right hamstring.

At the time Tuchel was unconcerned about the 21-year-old's fitness for the Leipzig game.

"It is just fatigue. It's not an injury," the PSG manager said after the 3-0 win.

But medical tests have subsequently confirmed that the player is suffering "a right hamstring muscle problem", PSG said.

Wednesday's game is a rematch of August's Champions League semi-final in Lisbon which PSG won 3-0 before losing to Bayern Munich in the final.

Related Topics

World Germany Nantes Leipzig Lisbon Manchester United August PSG Bayern

Recent Stories

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

31 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

31 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

46 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

59 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.