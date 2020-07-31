Blue crab invasion spells doom for Albanian fishermen

(@FahadShabbir)

Divjakë, Albania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The blue crab may be pretty but it is a menace along Albania's coast.

A source of daily anguish for Balkan fishermen struggling to make ends meet, the invasive species is upsetting the region's ecosystems.

Native to the Atlantic, the crustacean started emerging in Albania's Adriatic waters over a decade ago, aided by warming sea temperatures.

In the marshy coastal area near the Karavasta Lagoon, the crab clogs nets and weirs, panicking fishermen who say the native marine fauna they rely on for a living are increasingly hard to find.

The crab "takes our daily bread and even the fish in the nets... there is nothing to sell," says Besmir Hoxha, 44, pulling one crab's blue pincers off a small fish crushed in his net.

His 40-year-old colleague Stilian Kisha holds up a hand streaked with cuts from his own battles.

"They are very aggressive and clever, a real curse," he says.

"This year we are seeing the crab everywhere, on the coast, offshore but also in inland waters, rivers and lagoons. The damage is enormous".

Some days the men collect up to 300 kilogrammes (650 Pounds) of blue crab -- compared with only five to six kilos of the fish they sell on the market.

Stocks of local sea bass, red mullets and eel are disappearing, they say, as the foreign invader disrupts the delicate balance of underwater life.

"It's a daily challenge with the crab, who will be the first to catch the fish -- this morning the crabs won again," Stilian said.