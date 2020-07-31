UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blue Crab Invasion Spells Doom For Albanian Fishermen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Blue crab invasion spells doom for Albanian fishermen

Divjakë, Albania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The blue crab may be pretty but it is a menace along Albania's coast.

A source of daily anguish for Balkan fishermen struggling to make ends meet, the invasive species is upsetting the region's ecosystems.

Native to the Atlantic, the crustacean started emerging in Albania's Adriatic waters over a decade ago, aided by warming sea temperatures.

In the marshy coastal area near the Karavasta Lagoon, the crab clogs nets and weirs, panicking fishermen who say the native marine fauna they rely on for a living are increasingly hard to find.

The crab "takes our daily bread and even the fish in the nets... there is nothing to sell," says Besmir Hoxha, 44, pulling one crab's blue pincers off a small fish crushed in his net.

His 40-year-old colleague Stilian Kisha holds up a hand streaked with cuts from his own battles.

"They are very aggressive and clever, a real curse," he says.

"This year we are seeing the crab everywhere, on the coast, offshore but also in inland waters, rivers and lagoons. The damage is enormous".

Some days the men collect up to 300 kilogrammes (650 Pounds) of blue crab -- compared with only five to six kilos of the fish they sell on the market.

Stocks of local sea bass, red mullets and eel are disappearing, they say, as the foreign invader disrupts the delicate balance of underwater life.

"It's a daily challenge with the crab, who will be the first to catch the fish -- this morning the crabs won again," Stilian said.

Related Topics

Albania May Market From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

10 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

Mounting virus woes and historic US data shock hit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.