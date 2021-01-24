Blue Jays make signing of all-star Springer official

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Three-time all star George Springer was officially signed to a six-year, $150 million contract by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The deal, originally reported on Tuesday, includes a $10 million signing bonus and allows the outfielder to block trades to over a half dozen clubs.

The 31-year-old Springer will earn $22 million in 2021, $28 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Springer, of the US, spent the past seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

In 795 games, he compiled a .270 career average and recorded 174 home runs and 458 RBIs.

Last season, Springer hit 14 home runs and 32 RBIs in 51 games.

Springer is known for his generous charity work which includes being a spokesperson for the Stuttering Association for the Young and hosting an annual bowling charity event in Houston.

He also donated $100,000 to the Minute Maid ball park employees who lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic.