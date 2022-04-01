UrduPoint.com

Blue Origin Launches Its Fourth Crew To Final Frontier

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Blue Origin launches its fourth crew to final frontier

Launch Site One, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully carried out its fourth crewed spaceflight Thursday, a ten-minute ride beyond the planet's atmosphere and back again.

The New Shepard suborbital rocket blasted off from the company's Launch Site One base in west Texas at 8:58 am local time (1358 GMT) with six crew members.

The crew included Gary Lai, chief architect of the New Shepard program, plus five paying customers -- though the ticket price hasn't been disclosed.

"I felt my skin pulling taut," Lai said, of the rocket ride.

Lai's inclusion came after comedian Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of reality star Kim Kardashian, canceled his participation without disclosing a reason.

After launch, the reusable, zero greenhouse gas emissions rocket landed vertically at a pad, while the capsule continued soaring, crossing the Karman line that marks the start of space, 100 kilometers (62 miles) high.

Passengers unbuckled and enjoyed a few minutes of weightlessness, taking in the majesty of Earth before the capsule re-entered the atmosphere, deployed its chutes and floated to the surface for a gentle desert landing.

Blue Origin's past flights have included its founder Bezos as well as Star Trek icon William Shatner.

After years of promise, the space tourism sector is finally taking off.

Lai told reporters the company was continuing to make improvements to the vehicle "under the hood" aimed at pushing down costs and reducing the time between flights.

"Someday you're going to see us launching every single week," he said.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is targeting next week to fly three tycoons and a former astronaut to the International Space Station on the Axiom-1 mission -- though the crew involved insist they're doing serious research work rather than going on vacation.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle Lai Price Gary SpaceX Gas From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

1 hour ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

1 hour ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

1 hour ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

1 hour ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.