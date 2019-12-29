UrduPoint.com
Blundell Hits Battling Century Against Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Blundell hits battling century against Australia

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Tom Blundell stroked his first century outside New Zealand Sunday, and only his second ever, grabbing his chance after being elevated to opener against Australia in his first Test for two years.

The 29-year-old is best known as an aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman but showed patience and flair in bringing up three figures in a gritty second innings knock in the second Test at Melbourne, hitting 11 boundaries.

Blundell is behind regular wicketkeeper BJ Watling in the pecking order and played the last of his two Tests in December 2017, but with regular opener Jeet Raval out of form, he was recalled to open with Tom Latham.

He was out for 15 in the first innings but showed fight Sunday with wickets tumbling around him as New Zealand chase a massive 488 to win.

Blundell made a dream Test debut against the West Indies in 2017 as an injury replacement for Watling, hitting an unbeaten 107.

He played the next Test, but was then overlooked until getting the call for Melbourne.

