Blushing Breyer the soft spot as Biden hails retiring justice

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Despite worries over war and rising inflation, a light-heartened moment went viral Tuesday during Joe Biden's State of the Union: retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's aw-shucks humility upon being thanked by the US president.

It was not just Breyer's self-effacing reaction that set social media alight: the 83-year-old justice broke with longstanding court tradition of steering clear of the political limelight by briefly standing up -- at the president's prodding -- to accept warm applause.

"Justice Breyer, thank you for your service," Biden said, playfully pointing at the legal heavyweight who has ruled on crucial cases on free speech, abortion rights and much more over his 27 years on the high court.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. I mean it. Get up, stand up!" a grateful Biden grinned.

Breyer responded with a "who me?" gesture, clutching his chest, holding his palms out in mock surprise, and looking up at Chief Justice John Rogers, who had also taken to his feet to clap for his colleague.

"Can we have this on a billboard?" a Twitter user named Regulion said of the Breyer moment that quickly became an internet meme.

"He is adorable." After the speech Biden came off the chamber's rostrum and approached Breyer.

"Hope I didn't embarrass you," Biden said, leaning into Breyer as cameras rolled.

"Oh my gosh. I didn't know how to react," the justice blushed.

"I have enormous respect for you," continued Biden. "We go back a long way pal." "Those were the days," Breyer responded, smiling and patting the 79-year-old Biden gently on the bicep. "Those were the days." Another popular moment involved a young guest some seven decades younger than Breyer.

Joshua Davis, who turned 13 on Monday, was seated next to First Lady Jill Biden's VIP box when the president turned to him as an example of a young American struggling with diabetes and the high cost of insulin.

"For Joshua and 200,000 other young people with type-1 diabetes, let's cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month -- so everyone can afford it," Biden said as a beaming Davis applauded with lawmakers.

Three weeks earlier, the seventh-grader had introduced Biden at his Virginia middle school where the president pushed Congress to take action to reduce the costs of insulin and other drugs.