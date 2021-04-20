BMW beats expectations with first-quarter earnings

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday posted preliminary pre-tax earnings of 3.76 billion Euros for the first quarter, well ahead of expectations, as the industry recovers from its coronavirus shock.

The company reported "sales growth in all significant regions of the world, in particular in China" between January and March, according to an ad-hoc statement.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected earnings before tax (EBT) to come in far lower, at 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion), while Factset gave an estimate of 2.5 billion euros.

Over the same period last year, BMW's earnings before tax had plunged to 798 million euros, when the first coronavirus wave forced showrooms to close and slashed global car sales.

But BMW said last month that a recovery had begun in the second half of 2020 and continued to gain momentum, as countries eased pandemic restrictions and demand rebounded sharply in key market China.

The Munich-based firm said in March that it now expected a "significant increase" in profit before tax this year, and planned to speed up its transition to electric vehicles as the global economy recovers from the health crisis.

After a 13-percent increase in the electric market in 2020, BMW now predicts growth will climb to "more than 50 percent" over the next five years, followed by 20 percent annual gains through to 2030.

By 2030, half of its car sales will be electric-powered models, it said.

BMW is to release its full first-quarter results on May 7.