BMW Brilliance,BMW China recall 72,847 vehicles

Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., a joint venture between the BMW Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., and BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd., are recalling 72,847 vehicles due to an incorrect description in the owner's manual which could cause safety hazards, China's market regulator said.

The recall involves 39,153 BMW Brilliance 318i, 320i and 325i models manufactured between March 18, 2010, and Feb. 24, 2012, and 33,694 imported BMW 116i, 118i, 120i, 318i, 320i, 325i and 330i models, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The manual of the recalled cars incorrectly lists the maximum fording depth as 30 centimeters. If the vehicle drives through water over 25 centimeters deep with a speed exceeding 5 km/h, it risks losing the power-assisted steering function due to a waterlogged torque sensor, which heightens the risk of an accident, the statement said.

The automakers have promised to check the EPS of the recalled vehicles and replace any damaged vehicles resulting from water-logging free of charge, while correcting the fording depth description in the user manual.

