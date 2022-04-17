UrduPoint.com

BNP, BAP Leaders Call On PM

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal and Balochistan Awami Party parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, leaders of both parties congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath of the office of Prime Minister and expressed their resolve to work closely with the Federal government for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

PML-N Members of the National Assembly Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah were also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Prime Minister appreciated Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi and their leaders for showing resolve to work collectively for strengthening of the democracy and public welfare.

