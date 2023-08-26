Open Menu

Boadu Late Strike Maintains Monaco's Unbeaten Start

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Boadu late strike maintains Monaco's unbeaten start

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Substitute Myron Boadu's late goal enabled table-toppers Monaco to maintain their unbeaten start in Ligue 1 but they had to come from two goals down at Nantes to secure a 3-3 draw on Friday.

After Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed struck twice for the home side to open up a 3-1 lead early in the second half, Monaco were saved by goals from their captain Wissam Ben Yedder and, six minutes from time, Boadu, who had only just come on for Soungoutou Magassa.

The draw keeps Monaco on top of Ligue 1 for the moment on seven points although the rest of the day 3 matches will be played over the weekend.

"We could have scored maybe five or six goals," insisted Monaco coach Adi Hutter.

"It was a fantastic game and according to the statistics, we deserved to win. On the one hand I'm happy with the team's reaction, but I'm disappointed with the result." Nantes were given the perfect start when Abdoul Kader Bamba slipped the ball through for Moses Simon who was upended by Denis Zakaria, leaving Mohamed to drill the penalty past Philipp Kohn in the Monaco goal.

Ten minutes later Jean-Charles Castelletto doubled the lead when he rose to head home Bamba's corner.

Monaco hit back when Takumi Minamino's deflected header beat Remy Descamps but Mohamed restored the two-goal advantage just after the break.

Ben Yedder, who earlier this month was charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault over an alleged incident that happened on the Cote d'Azur in July, brought his side back into it with his fourth goal of the season.

As Nantes looked to be closing in on their first win of the season, Wilfried Singo and Youssouf Fofana combined to lay the ball on for Boadu who stroked it into an empty net.

Champions Paris Saint-Germain, still looking for their first win of the season, host Lens on Saturday.

Related Topics

Nantes Monaco Lead July From Top PSG Coach

Recent Stories

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

8 hours ago
 UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

9 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

9 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

9 hours ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

9 hours ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

9 hours ago
Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

9 hours ago
 AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fine ..

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

9 hours ago
 Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime ..

Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

10 hours ago
 AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS ..

AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

10 hours ago
 Probation officers from information group visits S ..

Probation officers from information group visits Sindh University

10 hours ago
 Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continu ..

Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continues

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous