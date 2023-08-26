Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Substitute Myron Boadu's late goal enabled table-toppers Monaco to maintain their unbeaten start in Ligue 1 but they had to come from two goals down at Nantes to secure a 3-3 draw on Friday.

After Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed struck twice for the home side to open up a 3-1 lead early in the second half, Monaco were saved by goals from their captain Wissam Ben Yedder and, six minutes from time, Boadu, who had only just come on for Soungoutou Magassa.

The draw keeps Monaco on top of Ligue 1 for the moment on seven points although the rest of the day 3 matches will be played over the weekend.

"We could have scored maybe five or six goals," insisted Monaco coach Adi Hutter.

"It was a fantastic game and according to the statistics, we deserved to win. On the one hand I'm happy with the team's reaction, but I'm disappointed with the result." Nantes were given the perfect start when Abdoul Kader Bamba slipped the ball through for Moses Simon who was upended by Denis Zakaria, leaving Mohamed to drill the penalty past Philipp Kohn in the Monaco goal.

Ten minutes later Jean-Charles Castelletto doubled the lead when he rose to head home Bamba's corner.

Monaco hit back when Takumi Minamino's deflected header beat Remy Descamps but Mohamed restored the two-goal advantage just after the break.

Ben Yedder, who earlier this month was charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault over an alleged incident that happened on the Cote d'Azur in July, brought his side back into it with his fourth goal of the season.

As Nantes looked to be closing in on their first win of the season, Wilfried Singo and Youssouf Fofana combined to lay the ball on for Boadu who stroked it into an empty net.

Champions Paris Saint-Germain, still looking for their first win of the season, host Lens on Saturday.