UrduPoint.com

Boao Forum For Asia Draws Over 2,000 Attendees

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Boao Forum for Asia draws over 2,000 attendees

BOAO, Hainan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :-- Some 2,000 participants will attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA)'s annual conference, scheduled for March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, BFA Secretary General Li Baodong said on Tuesday.

Marking the first entirely offline annual conference of BFA since the COVID-19 outbreak, this year's conference draws about 2,000 delegates from over 50 countries and regions and more than 1,100 journalists from over 170 media organizations from about 40 countries and regions.

Themed "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges," the event will center around four main topics, namely "Development and Inclusiveness," "Efficiency and Security," "Regional and Global," and "The Present and the Future."

