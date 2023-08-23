Open Menu

Board Of Grievances: 62,025,970 Visitors On Moen Services Platform

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Board of Grievances: 62,025,970 visitors on Moen Services platform

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The electronic services center at the board of Grievances announced that the number of visits on Moen Services platform has reached 62,025,970 since its launch.

The platform was launched five years ago as the first digital platform for digitalizing judicial administrative procedures to save time, effort and cost of litigation for the beneficiary.

According to the Board of Grievances, Moen Services platform offers various litigation services in all judicial courts and departments.

