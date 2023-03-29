Boarding schools ensure fairer education in Tibet

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:The boarding school system in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has ensured that both rural and urban students can equally receive quality education and the will of the parents and students is fully respected when choosing to live in the schools or not, China Daily reported Wednesday, citing opinions of experts on education.

The system has been proven suitable for Tibet, with its vast land and sparse population. It is welcomed by both the students and parents, especially those in pastoral areas, said Sherab Nyima, a professor with Minzu University of China, at an international symposium on education modernization and protection of the rights to education in Tibet.

"Students in pastoral areas had previously experienced difficulties in going to schools. To solve the problems, boarding schools have been set up. Those schools have enabled children from rural and pastoral areas to equally receive education," Sherab Nyima was quoted by the newspaper as saying.