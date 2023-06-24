Boards help guide pilgrim at the Holy sites during Hajj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Multilingual guidance and awareness boards are readily available to assist pilgrims during Hajj; displaying them is part of plans by concerned authorities to ensure that pilgrims are properly guided to help them perform the Hajj rituals.

Some electronic boards welcome pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in different languages.

Others display instructions for routes at the holy sites, making it easier for pilgrims to perform Hajj, and saving them time and effort.