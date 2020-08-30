UrduPoint.com
Boat Carrying Nearly 370 Migrants Reaches Italy's Lampedusa

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Boat carrying nearly 370 migrants reaches Italy's Lampedusa

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A fishing boat carrying nearly 370 migrants landed overnight on the Italian island of Lampedusa, the country's news agencies reported on Sunday, as a nearby humanitarian ship carrying another 350 people sought a port of disembarkation.

Italy has been struggling in recent months to deal with daily arrivals of hundreds of migrants to its southern shores, a task complicated by security measures imposed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The boat carrying 367 people, which was in danger of sinking due to high winds, was escorted by the Italian coast guard and police to the island's port, ANSA news agency said.

They were met at the port by a demonstration organised by the far-right, anti-immigrant League party.

The migrants, whose nationalities were not known, underwent temperature checks before they were taken to an emergency reception centre on the island which now houses some 1,160 people, 10 times its maximum capacity, Lampedusa's mayor, Toto Martello, told ANSA.

About 30 other small boats, mostly from the Tunisian coast, had already reached the island since Friday carrying some 500 migrants, the Italian press reported.

"Lampedusa can no longer cope with this situation. Either the government takes immediate decisions or the whole island will go on strike. We can't manage the emergency and the situation is now really unsustainable," Martello told ANSA.

Nello Musumeci, the right-leaning leader of sister island Sicily, on Sunday wrote on Facebook that he would ask the government for a meeting on the "humanitarian and health crisis".

"Lampedusa can't do it anymore. Sicily cannot continue to pay for the indifference of Brussels and the silence of Rome," he wrote.

