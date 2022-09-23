UrduPoint.com

Boat Sinks Off Cambodia's Sea, Over 20 Chinese Missing

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Boat sinks off Cambodia's sea, over 20 Chinese missing

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A boat carrying Chinese nationals sunk off southwestern Cambodia's sea on Thursday evening, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia confirmed on Friday.

According to the Chinese embassy, they received a notification from the Cambodian Police Department on Thursday night, saying that the police found a sunken ship which used to have 41 Chinese citizens on board, with 18 having been rescued and the remaining 23 still missing. Two Cambodian crew members involved have been arrested.

According to the rescued personnel, the people on board departed from Guangzhou, China on Sept.

11 and were in distress shortly after arriving in the waters of Preah Sihanouk province.

The embassy said after receiving the information, Ambassador Wang Wentian immediately deployed staff to contact the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, the police department, the Sihanoukville Provincial Government and other relevant departments to request rescuing the missing ones. Li Jie, counselor and consul general of the embassy, rushed to Preah Sihanouk on Thursday night to coordinate relevant rescue operations.

So far, the search and rescue operation was still going on.

