UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boats Carrying Turkish Asylum-seekers Land In Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Boats carrying Turkish asylum-seekers land in Greece

Chíos, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Two fishing boats carrying 26 Turkish asylum-seekers have reached the Greek island of Chios, Greece's coast guard said Sunday.

The group, which included children, was rescued by the Greek coast guard as it approached the shore on Saturday.

According to the local news site politischios.gr, the Turkish citizens were seeking political asylum from Greece, claiming they were being persecuted by the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Two passengers had drilled holes in the boat as it approached the island to prompt a rescue operation. The pair were later arrested.

The group was tested for coronavirus and transferred to a quarantine center in Lefkonia.

Another boat with 23 Turkish citizens seeking asylum had reached Chios three weeks ago.

Incidents of Turkish people, mainly civil servants and military personnel, reaching the Greek islands and illegally entering via the land border along the Evros River have been reported since the 2016 failed coup against Erdogan's government.

Greek-Turkish relations are at a boiling point after the deployment of the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis into Greek waters accompanied by Turkish warships on August 10.

The confrontation has reignited a longstanding rivalry over disputed maritime rights and gas resources between Greece and Turkey and they have begun staging competing naval drills.

Greece and Turkey were already divided on issues including migration, Byzantine heritage in Istanbul and tensions over the island of Cyprus.

Related Topics

Turkey Istanbul Cyprus Greece SITE Tayyip Erdogan August Border Gas Sunday 2016 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

46 minutes ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

3 hours ago

Brazil&#039;s coronavirus death toll at 120,262, w ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.99 million, d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.