UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boca Juniors Lose CAS Appeal Over 2018 Libertadores Final

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Boca Juniors lose CAS appeal over 2018 Libertadores final

Lausanne, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The legal fallout from the violence surrounding the 2018 Copa Libertadores final ended on Tuesday with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordering River Plate to play two matches behind closed doors.

CAS that it "considered that the appropriate sanction to be imposed on River Plate for the bus attack was two matches behind closed doors, to be applied to River Plate's next two home matches in the Copa Libertadores." The ruling means River will have to play two more matches in an empty ground after already being hit with the same sanction in last year's tournament, in which they again reached the final only to lose to Brazil's Flamengo.

River fans attacked the team bus of visiting Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors before the second leg of the continental final in November 2018, throwing rocks that broke the windows and injured some players.

The match was cancelled and, with Boca demanding a walkover, was rescheduled in Madrid.

After River won 3-1 to take the title 5-3 on aggregate, Boca resumed their demand that they be handed the title.

The South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) rejected Boca's argument but ordered River to play two games in the Copa behind closed doors. Boca appealed to CAS.

CAS however backed CONMEBOL, saying that "the disqualification of River Plate from the 2018 Copa Libertadores ... would have been excessive".

Related Topics

Football Injured Attack Buenos Aires Madrid Same Brazil November 2018 From Flamengo Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

47 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

48 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

48 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.