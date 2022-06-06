Boca Juniors make winning start in Argentine top flight

BUENOS AIRES, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Colombian forward Sebastian Villa scored one goal and set up another as Boca Juniors secured a 2-1 home win over Arsenal Sarandi in their Argentine Primera Division season opener on Sunday.

Agustin Sandez put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute with a glancing header into the top far corner after Villa's free-kick from the right flank.

Villa doubled the lead two minutes later with a low first-time effort after a defence splitting pass from Exequiel Zeballos.

Mauro Pitton reduced the deficit for the visitors with a 28th-minute strike but Boca took control thereafter to ensure a winning start to their campaign.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Defensa y Justicia drew 0-0 at home to River Plate, Estudiantes were held to a 1-1 home draw by Gimnasia, Talleres Cordoba eased to a 2-0 home victory over Sarmiento and Tigre prevailed 2-1 at Union Santa Fe