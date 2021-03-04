UrduPoint.com
Boca Juniors Winger Villa On Benfica Radar

Thu 04th March 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Boca Juniors winger Sebastian Villa could join Portuguese club Benfica in the European summer, according to reports in the Argentine press.

Benfica scouts have identified Villa as one of their top transfer targets as they seek to rebuild a squad that has endured a disappointing 2020-21 season, TNT sports reported on Wednesday.

It added that Brazil's Atletico Mineiro has also shown interest in the 24-year-old Colombia international.

Villa has made 77 appearances for Boca and scored seven goals since joining the Buenos Aires club from Deportes Tolima in 2018.

He has been capped four times for Colombia's national team, having made his international debut against Venezuela in September 2018.

Benfica is currently fourth in Portugal's top-flight standings, 13 points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon. Manager Jorge Jesus currently has 10 South American players in his squad, including Brazil international winger Everton and Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi.

