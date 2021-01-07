UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boca, Santos Play Out Tense Libertadores Stalemate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Boca, Santos play out tense Libertadores stalemate

Buenos Aires, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Argentina's Boca Juniors and Santos of Brazil played out a tense 0-0 draw at an empty Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires on Wednesday in their Copa Libertadores semi-final first leg tie.

Boca's Colombian forward Sebastian Villa came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half but struck the woodwork.

The winners following next week's second leg in Brazil will face either Brazilians Palmeiras or Boca's arch city rivals River Plate in the January 30 final at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Palmeiras stunned 2018 winners River 3-0 in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Chances were at a premium in the Bombonera that was devoid of spectators due to coronavirus restrictions.

Villa crashed an early chance off the woodwork after he was teed up by veteran former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus star Carlos Tevez.

Six-time winners Boca threatened early in the second period when Eduardo Salvio's near post shot was pushed behind by Santos goalkeeper John Victor.

Just after the hour mark, Santos enjoyed a spell of pressure but Marinho's low shot was saved by goalkeeper Esteban Andrada before Kaio Jorge blazed over the bar.

With 15 minutes left Marinho appeared to be clearly fouled in the box by Carlos Izquierdoz but incredibly, despite the video assistant referee checking the incident, the referee waved away Santos' penalty appeals.

Tevez curled an effort wide after cutting in from the left while deep into injury time Leonardo Jara was teed up on the edge of the area but lashed his effort well over as Boca finished strongly.

Boca last won the Libertadores in 2007 but lost to River in the epic 2019 final that had to be played in Madrid after the original second leg was postponed when Boca's team bus was attacked by River fans on the way to the stadium.

Three time champions Santos, the team Brazil great Pele played for, last lifted the trophy in 2011.

Related Topics

Threatened Buenos Aires Santos Rio De Janeiro Madrid Brazil Manchester United January 2018 2019 Post From Manchester City Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

8 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.