Bodies Of 20 Migrants Retrieved Off Tunisia: Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Bodies of 20 migrants retrieved off Tunisia: ministry

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The coastguard on Thursday retrieved the bodies of 20 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa from waters off Tunisia after their boat capsized, a spokesman for the Tunisian defence ministry said.

Five other migrants who were on board were rescued, ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri told AFP, adding that a search operation is still underway.

