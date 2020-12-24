Bodies Of 20 Migrants Retrieved Off Tunisia: Ministry
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:30 PM
Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The coastguard on Thursday retrieved the bodies of 20 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa from waters off Tunisia after their boat capsized, a spokesman for the Tunisian defence ministry said.
Five other migrants who were on board were rescued, ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri told AFP, adding that a search operation is still underway.