UrduPoint.com

Bodies Of 26 More Suspected Cult Members Found In Kenya: Police

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Bodies of 26 more suspected cult members found in Kenya: police

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Kenyan police said Sunday they had uncovered bodies of another 26 people believed to be members of a cult, bringing to 47 the number of corpses linked to the movement found in three days.

"Today we have exhumed 26 more bodies and this brings the total number of bodies from that place to 47," said the head of criminal investigations in Malindi, eastern Kenya, Charles Kamau.

On Saturday police sources said 21 bodies had been exhumed in Kenya in a probe into a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death.

Officials had earlier reported seven deaths in connection with the investigation in eastern Kenya following the arrest of Makenzie Nthenge, who reportedly told followers to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus".

Nthenge, leader of the Good news International Church, turned himself into police and was charged last month, according to local media, after two children starved to death in the custody of their parents.

He was later released on bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($700).

Police reported his arrest on April 15 after discovering the bodies of four of Nthenge's followers. Kenyan police said on Friday that they had exhumed three other bodies.

Eleven other followers of the church -- the youngest just 17 -- were taken to hospital, three of them in critical condition, after being rescued on April 14.

Related Topics

Police Malindi Kenya April Criminals Sunday Church Media From

Recent Stories

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

11 minutes ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

2 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

3 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

3 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.