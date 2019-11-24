UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of 7 Migrants On Capsized Boat Found Off Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

Bodies of 7 migrants on capsized boat found off Italy

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue authorities found the bodies of seven migrants, including five women, after their boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, coastguard officials said Sunday.

A patrol boat recovered the bodies of three of the women and customs workers found two more washed ashore after a vessel with some 150 people aboard went down Saturday, the coastguard said.

Another two bodies were found Saturday on the beach at Cala Galera on the south side of the island.

Survivors had said late Saturday around 20 people were missing after coast guards reported rescuing nearly 150 migrants when their vessel overturned around 1.5 miles (1.8 kilometres) off the coast.

The coastguard said rescue operations had been complicated by rough seas "but also owing to the large number of people who fell into the water simultaneously.

" Italian media reported one Eritrean man and a Libyan man as saying they had lost their wives.

The public prosecutor in the Sicilian port of Agrigento announced an investigation had been opened into the incident.

Spanish NGO Open Arms, which Thursday rescued 73 migrants in a separate operation, meanwhile urged European governments to authorise "immediately" the migrants' disembarkation in a safe port, citing a "critical" situation.

"We continue to demand that people's rights, established under international conventions and maritime law, be respected," tweeted Open Arms' chef de mission Riccardo Gatti.

Related Topics

Water Man Women Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

26 minutes ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

26 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

56 minutes ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.