UrduPoint.com

Bodies Of Northern Cypriot Students Flown Home After Turkey Quake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Bodies of northern Cypriot students flown home after Turkey quake

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The bodies of seven Turkish-Cypriot students killed in the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey have been returned home, with Turkish media reporting 19 children in the group died.

Two dozen children aged 11 to 14 from the breakaway north of the island, along with 10 parents, four teachers and a volleyball coach, were in the southern Turkish city of Adiyaman when Monday's quake hit.

The 7.8-magnitude tremor, whose epicentre was near Gaziantep, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of Adiyaman, has claimed the lives of some 22,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

The children had been taking part in a school volleyball tournament and had been staying in a hotel in Adiyaman that was completely destroyed by the quake.

"The bodies of 19 students have been found under the rubble," a correspondent for Turkey's NTV channel said.

A plane arrived in northern Cyprus in the early hours of Friday with the bodies of the seven children as well as two teachers and a parent, local tv images showed.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar welcomed the bodies accompanied by other government and military officials of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet of northern Cyprus.

Officials on Friday confirmed 16 members of the group had died.

The tragedy has devastated the small region on the Mediterranean island of 270,000 residents.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Hotel Died Adiyaman Gaziantep Cyprus Media TV From Government Coach

Recent Stories

17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives ..

17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad concludes

5 minutes ago
 Divisional oversight committee, District developme ..

Divisional oversight committee, District development board meeting held regardin ..

9 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata B ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial asks govt to adopt meas ..

9 minutes ago
 DROs, ROs given magisterial powers ahead of by-pol ..

DROs, ROs given magisterial powers ahead of by-polls in 33 constituencies

9 minutes ago
 27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under &# ..

27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under &#039;Gallant Knight/2&#039; ope ..

50 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.