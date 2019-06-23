UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Seven Climbers Retrieved From Indian Mountain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 09:10 PM

Bodies of seven climbers retrieved from Indian mountain

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The bodies of seven climbers killed on India's second highest mountain were retrieved Sunday by a group of highly trained mountaineers, the border police said.

A 10-strong group of mountaineers from the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) found the bodies near an unnamed peak on Nanda Devi East.

They "have been retrieved and taken to a nearby site," ITBP spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told AFP.

