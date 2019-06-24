UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of Seven Climbers Retrieved From Indian Mountain

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Bodies of seven climbers retrieved from Indian mountain

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The bodies of seven climbers killed on India's second highest mountain were retrieved Sunday, capping a nearly month-long search by mountaineering experts in treacherous Himalayan terrain.

The eight person group that went missing just under a month ago included four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian.

They had set out to summit a previously "unclimbed peak" in India's northern state of Uttarakhand.

A group of mountaineers from the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) found the seven bodies near an unnamed peak on Nanda Devi East.

The search for the last remaining body would continue on Monday, ITBP spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told AFP.

Those retrieved have been "taken to a nearby site", Pandey said, adding: "We have also found some mountaineering equipment and gear." The identities of those brought back from the mountain have not yet been determined.

The eight climbers were part of a 12-strong expedition, but four Britons were rescued after breaking away.

The main group, which was led by experienced British mountaineer Martin Moran, had permission only to climb the eastern peak of Nanda Devi.

But a Facebook post by Moran's firm on May 22 said they planned to attempt "an unclimbed peak" around 6,500 metres (21,300 feet) high.

The missing climbers last communicated on May 26, a day before heavy snow fell and massive avalanches hit the heights.

Indian authorities launched a massive search but operations were affected by bad weather and difficult terrain.

Pandey said it took five hours on Sunday to retrieve the bodies.

"The terrain conditions were extremely difficult due to steep gradient, snow accumulation and wind conditions," he said.

Aerial searches for the climbers were repeatedly hindered earlier by turbulent winds, the risk of avalanches and the bowl-shaped terrain.

The eight climbers have been named as John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and University of York lecturer Richard Payne from Britain, US nationals Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel, Australian Ruth McCance and Indian guide Chetan Pandey.

Officials earlier told AFP the climbers had risked their lives by taking an untested route for which they did not have permission.

The climbers may have fallen from an ice ridge or an overhanging mass of snow during the avalanches, a military source said.

Hundreds of mountaineers from across the world visit India to scale peaks across the Himalayan chain, and those in Nanda Devi sanctuary are considered among the toughest.

The first successful ascent of Nanda Devi was in 1936.

India has 10 peaks above 7,000 metres, including Kangchenjunga -- the world's third highest -- sandwiched between India and Nepal.

Related Topics

India Weather World Police Snow Facebook Visit Guide York Nepal SITE May Border Sunday Post From McLaren

Recent Stories

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

2 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

3 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

4 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

4 hours ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.