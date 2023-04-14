UrduPoint.com

Bodies Of Three Italian Skiers Found After Avalanche

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Bodies of three Italian skiers found after avalanche

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescuers on Friday recovered the bodies of three Italian skiers killed in an avalanche on the French-Italian border, while a French off-piste skier died after a fall, authorities said.

It has been a deadly week in the Alps on the border between France and Italy, with six people killed on Sunday after an avalanche hit near Mont Blanc.

Early Friday, rescuers found the bodies of three Italian skiers who were buried by an avalanche the day before on the Pointe de la Golette, an alpine peak on the border between the Aosta Valley in Italy and France's Savoy.

The bodies were transported to the city of Aosta for formal identification, a spokesman for the Valdostano Alpine Rescue, Tiziano Trevisan, told AFP.

Their guide, an experienced off-piste skier, freed himself after the avalanche hit and raised the alarm.

He is in hospital, but his condition is not serious, Trevisan said.

Helicopters and ground rescue teams were unable to reach the site of the avalanche on Thursday due to poor weather conditions.

The Pointe de la Golette, located east of France's popular Val D'Isere ski area, reaches an altitude of 3,100 metres (10,170 feet).

Separately on Friday, in the vicinity of the Italian resort Courmayeur, rescuers found the body of a French skier who appeared to have fallen from a rocky cliff.

The details of the accident were being examined, Trevisan said.

On Sunday, an avalanche struck the Armancette glacier near Mont Blanc on the French side of the Alps, killing six people, including two mountain guides.

The avalanche, which occurred without warning, covered a huge area of 1,600 metres (nearly one mile) by 500 metres.

Related Topics

Accident Weather Poor France Died Guide Aosta Alpine Italy SITE Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

42 minutes ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

51 minutes ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

1 hour ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.