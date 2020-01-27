UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of Two More French Snowmobilers Found In Canada: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Bodies of two more French snowmobilers found in Canada: police

Alma, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Canadian searchers on Sunday found the bodies of two more French snowmobilers whose machines fell through thin ice in a frozen lake in Quebec province, police said.

The identities of the two have yet to be released. The search was continuing for two other snowmobilers from the same group.

The two bodies were found near each other, about three kilometers (two miles) from the initial search area, said Hugues Beaulieu, a provincial police spokesman.

The accident happened at the mouth of Lake Saint-Jean, about 225 kilometers north of Quebec City.

The discovery of the bodies on Sunday, Beaulieu said, meant that ending the search is "not an option.

" The bodies, along with that found Friday of 58-year-old Gilles Claude, were recovered from the waters of Grande Decharge River, police said.

Divers have now found all seven of the snowmobiles used by the eight French tourists. Three of the eight suffered minor injuries; they returned to France on Thursday.

Their guide, a 42-year-old Canadian, died Wednesday in hospital after trying in vain to rescue group members.

The group was snowmobiling in an area that is off limits to the vehicles because of thin ice. Authorities have pledged to tighten safety measures on use of the machines.

Related Topics

Accident Police France Vehicles Died Guide Same Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sindh Police Chief to meet PM today evening

6 minutes ago

FNC Interior Affairs Committee, French National As ..

11 minutes ago

SBP asked to stop rubbing salt in the wound: Mian ..

15 minutes ago

Masood urges business community to invest in AJK

17 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

33 minutes ago

PM accepts Sindh govt's plea for change of IGP

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.