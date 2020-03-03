UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Body Art' Pioneer Ulay Dies At 76

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:10 AM

'Body art' pioneer Ulay dies at 76

Ljubljana, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :German conceptual artist Ulay, a pioneer of "body art" performances, has died, the Ljubljana-based Ulay Foundation announced Monday on its Facebook page. He was 76.

"It is with our immense sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of one of the greatest artists of our time, the pioneer of Polaroid photography, the father of performance art, the most radical, the one and only, ULAY, who has left for another journey," the announcement read.

Ulay, whose full name was Frank Uwe Laysiepen, was born in 1943 in Germany and won international recognition in the early 70s experimenting with Polaroid pictures and later while collaborating for 12 years in performances with his then partner Marina Abramovic.

They rose to prominence with a 1988 performance marking the end of their partnership, in which they walked along the Great Wall of China from opposite ends and then met in the middle, silently wishing each other farewell.

They met again in 2010 when Abramovic was performing a piece at New York's Museum of Modern Arts titled "The Artist Is Present", involving Abramovic sitting silently as visitors took turns sitting across from her.

Ulay surprised Abramovic by appearing as one of the visitors, prompting one of the few moments of movement from Abramovic in the piece when the visibly moved pair clasped hands.

Abramovic wrote in an Instagram post: "He was an exceptional artist and human being, who will be deeply missed. On this day, it is comforting to know that his art and legacy will live on forever."One of Ulay's latest projects was the film "Project: Cancer", which documented events after his cancer diagnosis in 2011.

Ulay divided his time between Amsterdam and Ljubljana from 2009, according to Slovenian media.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Facebook German Died Germany Amsterdam Ljubljana New York Cancer Post Media From Instagram Sad

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

42 minutes ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

2 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

2 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

2 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.