Body found in Belgium is likely missing rogue soldier: prosecutors

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A body found on Sunday in eastern Belgium is probably that of a soldier suspected of extreme-right views who went missing after stealing arms from a military base and threatening public figures, prosecutors said.

"According to the first elements of the investigation, it is Jurgen Conings," a statement said, adding that it appeared he had succumbed to "suicide by firearm".