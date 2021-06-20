UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found In Belgium Is Likely Missing Rogue Soldier: Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Body found in Belgium is likely missing rogue soldier: prosecutors

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A body found on Sunday in eastern Belgium is probably that of a soldier suspected of extreme-right views who went missing after stealing arms from a military base and threatening public figures, prosecutors said.

"According to the first elements of the investigation, it is Jurgen Conings," a statement said, adding that it appeared he had succumbed to "suicide by firearm".

Related Topics

Suicide Belgium Sunday From

Recent Stories

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 minute ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

1 minute ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

1 hour ago

DEWA increases desalinated water production to 490 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.