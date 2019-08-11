Body found in home near Oslo, linked to Mosque shooting: police

(@imziishan)

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :A "dead person" connected to the shooting at a Mosque in an Oslo suburb has been found in a home near where the incident took place, Norwegian police said Saturday.

"The Oslo police district tonight has found a dead person in a residence... in Baerum.

The find is linked to the event at a Mosque earlier today," Oslo police spokesman Roar Hanssen said in a statement, adding that a press conference would be held at 11 pm (2100 GMT).

A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a Mosque near the Norwegian capital earlier on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper.