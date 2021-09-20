UrduPoint.com

Body Found Matching Description Of US Missing Woman Petito: FBI

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Washington, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :US law enforcement said Sunday a body found in a US national forest in Wyoming, where a search was underway for Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, matches the description of the missing woman, whose disappearance has gripped the country.

American authorities launched a massive search for 22-year-old Petito when her family filed a missing person report on September 11, after she mysteriously vanished during a road trip with her boyfriend.

After a body was found in the main search area in Wyoming on Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the remains matched the description of Petito.

"Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," FBI agent Charles Jones told a press conference.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," he said, adding that cause of death had not been determined.

The FBI and other law enforcement had been searching for Petito in a national forest in the western state of Wyoming, where the couple was when Petito last communicated with her parents in late August, according to her family.

"I would like to extend Sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family," Jones added.

"We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter." Petito quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for a cross-country adventure in July with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, documenting their journey in a stream of idyllic-seeming Instagram posts.

But more than two weeks ago, Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida alone in Petito's van. Ten days later, her family filed a missing person report.

Laundrie was declared a "person of interest" in the case and declined to cooperate with police.

The mystery deepened after Laundrie also went missing.

