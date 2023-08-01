Body in barrel found on Malibu beach: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Malibu, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A body stuffed in a barrel was discovered Monday on a beach in Malibu, the swanky Californian hotspot beloved by the rich and famous, police said.

Reports said the man's corpse was crammed into a 55-gallon drum when it was discovered by maintenance workers.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff were working the case, the department said. It did not reveal the dead man's identity or his cause of death.