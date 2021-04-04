UrduPoint.com
Body Of Salvadoran Killed By Mexican Police Is Repatriated

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:40 AM

Body of Salvadoran killed by Mexican police is repatriated

San Salvador, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The body of a Salvadoran woman who died at the hands of Mexican police was repatriated to El Salvador on Saturday, the foreign ministry said.

"Coming from Mexico this morning, the body of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who was murdered by municipal police in Tulum, has arrived in the country," a ministry account tweeted.

The 36-year-old victim's mother, Rosibel Arriaza, and her two daughters, aged 15 and 16, accompanied the body.

After their arrival Salazar's remains were transferred under police escort to a funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the city of Sonsonate, 66 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of San Salvador.

Salazar's stepfather, Edwin Olivares, thanked the government for its help.

"This brings a lot of mixed emotions, there is a lot of pain, a lot of consternation," he said.

Salazar, who had lived in Mexico for five years, died on March 27 after being subdued by police officers in Tulum, a Caribbean resort.

The state prosecutor there said the police used "disproportionate force" against Salazar, which caused a fatal spine fracture.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has called for those responsible to face justice.

Earlier this week Salazar's mother Arriaza told AFP she did not want to bring her granddaughters back to El Salvador.

"I want to ask President (Joe) Biden to help me... and give refuge to my grandchildren in the United States," Arriaza told AFP by telephone.

A US State Department report recently highlighted abuses committed by Mexican security forces, including killings, torture and violence against journalists and rights defenders, and impunity for violence against women.

