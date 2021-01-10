UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Parts Found At Indonesian Plane Crash Site

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Body parts and debris were hauled from waters near Indonesia's capital on Sunday from a Boeing passenger plane that crashed shortly after take off with 62 people on board.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged into a steep dive about four minutes after it left Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta on Saturday afternoon.

No reasons have yet been given for the crash, with authorities focusing on a frantic search and rescue effort that appeared to offer no hope of finding any survivors.

"As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro tv.

The discovery came as a flotilla of warships, helicopters and divers were deployed off the coast of the sprawling city Sunday.

Sixty-two passengers and crew were on board, including 10 children, all of them Indonesians, according to authorities.

Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was bound for Pontianak city on Indonesia's section of Borneo island, about 90 minutes flying time over the Java Sea.

It crashed in the Java Sea near popular day-trip tourist islands just off the coast.

Distraught relatives waited nervously for news at Pontianak airport on Saturday night.

"I have four family members on the flight -- my wife and three children," Yaman Zai said as he sobbed.

"(My wife) sent me a picture of the baby today.

..How could my heart not be torn into pieces?" Officials said Sunday they would continue their search by sea and air while also using sonar radar to pick up more signs of the downed jet.

Divers marked at least three sites at the suspected crash site with orange ballons, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

"From our observation, it is strongly believed the coordinates match the ones from the plane's last signal contact," said Hadi Tjahjanto, head of Indonesia's military.

Hundreds of personnel from search and rescue, the navy, the police, with 10 warships also taking part in the search effort.

- Sudden dive - Data from FlightRadar24 said the plane reached an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 metres) before dropping suddenly to 250 feet. It then lost contact with air traffic control.

Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said Saturday that the jet appeared to deviate from its intended course just before it disappeared from radar.

Sriwijaya Air, which has about 19 Boeing jets that fly to destinations in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has said only that it was investigating the loss of contact.

It did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP again on Sunday.

Indonesia's aviation sector has long suffered from a reputation for poor safety, and its airlines were once banned from entering US and European airspace.

Related Topics

Police Poor Metro Wife Traffic Orange Pontianak Jakarta Indonesia SITE Sunday Family TV All From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

9 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

9 hours ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

10 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.