Boeing 737 MAX test flight takes off in Seattle: FAA

Seattle, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :US regulators launched a test flight of the Boeing 737 MAX on Monday, a key step in recertifying a jet grounded for more than a year following two fatal crashes.

A MAX plane took off from Boeing Field in Seattle at 1655 GMT, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said. The initial flight will take "several hours" and will be followed by additional trips expected to take about three days, the spokesperson said.